Falcons Announce Decision On Running Back Cordarrelle Patterson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are set to get back a key piece of their offense soon.

The team has announced that running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return from injured reserve. He will practice for the team and can be activated anytime over the next three weeks.

Patterson was placed on IR with a knee injury after he got hurt in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

Before Patterson went down, he had two games of 100+ rushing yards. Overall, he's rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns off 58 carries.

He'll form a formidable backfield with backup Tyler Allgeier, who's played in all seven games this season. He's already rushed for 324 yards and one touchdown off 84 carries.

The Falcons are in first place in the NFC South, so Patterson's return will be massive as they try and hold onto that top spot for the rest of the season.

Their next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.