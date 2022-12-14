Falcons Announce More Unfortunate Marcus Mariota News

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons is pressured during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Things just keep going from bad to worse for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. After being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup earlier this week, he got more bad news on Wednesday.

According to Falcons insider Tori McElhaney, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve today. Per head coach Arthur Smith, Mariota will be undergoing surgery.

Mariota has reportedly been dealing with a chronic knee injury for a good portion of the season, though that didn't stop the Falcons from sending him out to play regardless. There's some speculation that this decision might be an excuse to simply keep Mariota out for the rest of the season as they evaluate other players.

The former No. 2 overall pick has not missed a single snap this season. He finishes this season with a 5-8 record, a 61.3-percent completion rate, 15 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Falcons signed Mariota as a free agent in March to a two-year, $18.75 million contract and named him the starter after he beat out the rookie Desmond Ridder in a training camp QB competition.

But in 13 starts he's struggled to move the ball and the team has suffered mightily as a result. Atlanta's offense ranks near the bottom of the league in passing despite a top 10 rushing attack.

If Ridder performs better over these final few weeks, the Falcons might wind up kicking themselves for not making the change sooner.

Have we seen the last of Mariota as the Falcons' starting quarterback?