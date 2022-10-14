Falcons Announce Promising Kyle Pitts Update

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

After missing Week 5 due to an injury, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is hoping he can return to the starting lineup for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. He may just get his wish.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Pitts has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice all week.

The Falcons had a season-low 110 passing yards in their 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past week. They didn't have a single player top 40 receiving yards in that game.

Pitts hasn't exactly had the kind of season to make people confident that he would have done better, but he would have given the team an extra option over the middle against a stout defense.

2022 has been a bit of a sophomore slump for Kyle Pitts, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last year.

In 2021, Pitts had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. He was so good that many analysts projected him to break records while fantasy football owners selected him as the top tight end in drafts.

But through his first four games, Pitts has just 10 catches for 150 yards. His averages in just about every category are down from last season.

Sunday against the 49ers will be his first chance to turn this season around though.