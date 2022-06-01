The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Cameron Batson, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Batson most recently played for the Tennessee Titans before suffering a torn ACL.

Batson was picked up as undrafted free agent by the Titans in 2018. Through 27 games and three starts, he reeled in 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Batson suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the Titans' Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. Prior to this injury, he'd logged 15 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season.

The Falcons could certainly use some depth at the wide receiver position. As of right now, the team is expected to rock with incoming rookie Drake London, fourth-year WR Olamide Zaccheaus and recent trade acquisition Bryan Edwards in the starting lineup.