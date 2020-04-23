Falcons Reportedly Made Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade Offer

No NFL team is being more aggressive ahead of Thursday night’s draft than the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFC South team has been rumored to be pursuing trades up in the first round. Atlanta has the No. 16 overall pick in the first round, but has been attempting to move up.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Wednesday night that the Falcons attempted to trade up to No. 2 overall. Washington, though, does not seem to be interested.

“Falcons been aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way to #2 for Chase Young. (Washington) hasn’t seemed to entertain offers to get out,” he reported.

— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 23, 2020

Glazer noted that the Falcons have been aggressive in the NFL Draft before. They made a big trade up to get Julio Jones when he came out.

— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 23, 2020

Atlanta seems set to trying to get a major impact player at the top of the draft this year. The Falcons will have to find a suitor inside the top five to get it done, though.

The NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.