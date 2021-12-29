Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons have poached a notable quarterback from an NFC South rival.

Just yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released reserve signal caller Matt Barkley in response to the return of Sam Darnold. On Wednesday, the Falcons claimed the veteran QB off waivers.

Reports from yesterday indicated that the Panthers were considering Barkley as a practice squad option if he cleared waivers.

The Falcons have claimed QB Matt Barkley off of waivers from the Panthers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 29, 2021

Barkley was signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad earlier this year in response to some quarterback injury issues for the Panthers. With Falcons backup Feleipe Franks testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and reserve QB AJ McCarron out on IR, Atlanta has picked up the veteran for similar reasons.

Barkley will now serve as a third-string option behind starter Matt Ryan and backup Josh Rosen.

With their postseason hopes on the line, the Falcons will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday.