Falcons Coach Announces Game Status For RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons do-it-all playmaker Cordarelle Patterson has practiced all week but his status is still up in the air for Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Mike Rothstein, head coach Arthur Smith says Patterson is a game-time decision against the Patriots.

The versatile veteran came out of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury.

It’s been something of a renaissance year for Patterson up until this point.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been a special teams ace for most of his career, but that’s not necessarily what he was drafted to be as a first round pick back in 2013.

That said, Patterson has been a dynamic weapon on Atlanta’s roster. With increased offensive snaps, the 30-year-old is making plays for the Falcons as running back and receiver.

In nine games with the Falcons, the All-Pro returner has already surpassed his career-high in scrimmage yards and matched his highest mark in total touchdowns.

Atlanta will need Patterson’s services against a red hot New England Patriots team.

The Pats are fresh off a 45-7 drumming of the Browns and rookie QB Mac Jones is rolling.

Before Atlanta’s hiccup against Dallas, the team looked to be picking up some steam. We’ll see if the Falcons can get back on track in its standalone Thursday Night matchup.

