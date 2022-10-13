Falcons Coach Reveals What Wife Told Him About Penalty Call

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Over the weekend, there were two horrific roughing the passer penalties called in the NFL.

The first of which happened as the Atlanta Falcons were facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star defensive lineman Grady Jarrett got to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and slung him to the ground.

Officials didn't like the nature of the play and called Jarrett for roughing the passer. After taking a few days to digest the play, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees still isn't ready to talk about it.

When asked about the play on Thursday, Pees gave a long pause before revealing what his wife told him.

"My wife told me do not say anything," he told reporters today. When asked if his wife actually said that, he said, "yeah."

It's safe to say his wife doesn't want to see Pees fined by the NFL for ripping the officials after their awful call.

Hopefully the NFL won't have any more egregious penalties this weekend, but that might be asking too much.