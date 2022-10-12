Falcons Get Encouraging News On Tight End Kyle Pitts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After missing multiple practices and sitting out Week 5 with a hamstring injury, Falcons fans will be pleased to know that tight end Kyle Pitts is back on the field Wednesday.

Per Falcons.com's Tori McElhaney, Pitts and rookie wideout Drake London were both out there with the team, although reports are labeling Pitts' activity as a "limited session."

Pitts hasn't received the type of workload many expected coming off of his Pro Bowl rookie season. In four games of action, the 6-foot-6 TE has just 10 catches for 150 yards.

How much of that has to do with his health remains unknown, but head coach Arthur Smith says the team will monitor how Pitts handles the work week before making a decision on his status for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

That said, it's certainly encouraging to know that the team's star pass-catcher could be back sooner rather than later.