Falcons GM Has Honest Comment About Team’s QB Situation

Matt Ryan has served as the starting quarterback in Atlanta for the past 13 seasons — and it’s not looking like that will change heading into 2021. With the No. 4 overall selection in tomorrow’s 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons are expected to be the first team in the order to select a non-QB prospect.

That being said, it seems the franchise is aware they need to start looking for some depth in the QB room. At 35 years old, Ryan is currently the only quarterback option on the Falcons’ roster (2020 backup Matt Schaub retired). While it likely won’t come in the first round, it’d be pretty surprising if the organization didn’t make a QB move sometime in the next few days.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot vocalized the need for a primary backup on Wednesday.

“We understand we have to add quarterbacks to the roster,” the rookie GM said, per ESPN Falcons insider Michael Rothstein.

With an early second-round pick at No. 35 overall, the Atlanta franchise has a decent opportunity to add a solid quarterback option from this year’s talented draft pool. While the consensus top-five guys (Lawrence, Wilson, Jones, Fields, Lance) will almost certainly all be off the board by the time the Falcons get their second pick, they could still have a chance to select a secondary QB option like Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond or Davis Mills.

Opening night of the draft will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow night.