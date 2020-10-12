NFL Coach, General Manager Fired On Sunday Night

Less than a week after the Houston Texans fired their head coach and general manager, another NFL team has reportedly done the same.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Atlanta Falcons have fired head coach Dan Quinn. That was reported earlier on Sunday afternoon, though.

What will really be of interest for Falcons fans is that general manager Thomas Dimitroff has also been relieved of his duties.

Falcons also fired GM Thomas Dimitroff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have since confirmed the decisions.

“BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately,” the team announced on Sunday night.

BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020

Quinn had been the Falcons’ head coach since the 2015 season. He went 43–42 as the team’s head coach, leading Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. The team made two playoff appearances in five years.

Dimitroff, meanwhile, has been with the Falcons since 2008. He came to Atlanta following five seasons with the New England Patriots as the director of college scouting.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank decided a change was finally necessary following his team’s 0-5 start to the regular season. Atlanta is set to take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.