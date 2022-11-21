Falcons Have Made Official Decision On Kyle Pitts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be without star tight end Kyle Pitts for a little while.

Pitts was put on injured reserve on Monday, meaning that he'll be out for at least the next four weeks.

Pitts got hurt during the Falcons-Bears game on Sunday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the belief is that he suffered a torn MCL after he had an MRI.

He was on the field for over 20 snaps on Sunday and finished the game with three receptions for 43 yards. For the season, he's compiled 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

For the time being, it will be the Parker Hesse show since he's the second-string tight end. He's only recorded five receptions for 50 yards in five games so he'll need to be ready for a lot more reps.

The Falcons' next game will be against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 27. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.