Falcons Have Reportedly Called About Notable Quarterback Trade

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are currently slated to go into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as their starter while Feleipe Franks and rookie Desmond Ridder compete for the backup job.

That's not exactly a QBs room that'll inspire concern in most NFL defensive coordinators. But one notable QB they're calling about might.

According to Falcons insider Cam Marino, the Falcons are one of five teams who have called the San Francisco 49ers about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The former NFC Championship winner has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade.

But Falcons fans aren't exactly excited by the idea of bringing Garoppolo into the fold. Many fans are dismissing the idea, suggesting that they'd prefer to take their chances with Mariota:

"Okay so... We get rid of (Matt Ryan) to Mariota, draft a QB and then trade for Jimmy G? Doubt it's going to happen even if we had the extra 25m laying around..." one fan replied.

"Worrisome. What are they seeing in Mariota that has them still looking?" another wrote.

"This surprises me. #Falcons don’t exactly strike me as a win-now type of team. Why trade for a veteran QB?" a third fan asked.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are clearly moving towards a divorce. A trade is possible, but the 49ers have no leverage to compel a trade if they'll just release Garoppolo before the season.

Would the Atlanta Falcons be a good fit for Jimmy Garoppolo?