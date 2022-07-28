Falcons Have Signed Former Nebraska Football Star

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Nebraska football standout Darrion Daniels to a one-year deal ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Daniels played his final season of collegiate eligibility with the Cornhuskers in 2019 after four years as a defensive tackle for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He logged a career-high 27 tackles through eight games in Lincoln.

Daniels signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent after going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for four games — recording four total tackles. He spent the 2021 season on the Niners practice squad roster as well.

Daniels was signed to replace veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who made his surprise retirement announcement earlier this month. The Falcons opened up their first day of training camp with just 89 players, but now have their full 90-man roster.

Day 2 of Falcons training camp will kickoff this morning.