Falcons Make Decision On Former 1st Round Pick Takk McKinley

The tumultuous marriage between the Atlanta Falcons and 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley has finally come to an end.

Atlanta released the disgruntled defensive end this afternoon, less than a week after McKinley called out the team on social media. McKinley wanted the Falcons to trade him prior to last week’s deadline.

“The Atlanta Falcons turned down a second round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year,” McKinley said. “The same Atlanta Falcons turned down a fifth and sixth round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

Atlanta had already declined McKinley’s fifth-year option, making him a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

However, the former UCLA star clearly was hoping he wouldn’t even have to last that far with the Falcons, who granted him his wish today.

McKinley registered one sack and eight tackles in four games with the Falcons in 2020. For his career, he’s compiled 17.5 sacks in 49 career games.

Despite his relative lack of production and falling out with the team that drafted him, we’d expect McKinley to generate some interest on waivers. Someone will take a shot on his physical abilities and first-round pedigree.