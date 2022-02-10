Falcons Owner Addresses The Latest With Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley’s status with the Atlanta Falcons is still an unknown as we head into the 2022 offseason.

The talented young wide receiver stepped away from the team with a statement on Oct. 31 that indicated he was leaving to focus on his mental wellbeing. Since then, the Falcons have yet to receive any definitive answer regarding his possible return for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank shared his thoughts on the situation.

“We love the young man. He has had a great history in Atlanta. We’d love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that — he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else,” he said, per the team’s website. “We don’t know that. I don’t know that. I don’t have any information to indicate that, but we’ll see how that plays out.

“We’ve been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We’ll see, but I’m mostly concerned about him as a human being.”

Blank says he’s not spoken directly with Ridley himself, but has discussed the situation with his representatives.

“We’re not permitted to speak with him directly but have spoken with his representatives. How he handles his situation and how that plays out remains to be seen,” he said during an appearance on the Dukes and Bell show.”We’re very sensitive to it and would love to see him stay.”

Ridley is under contract with the Falcons through 2022 after the team exercised his fifth-year option last spring. Through five games this year, the former first-round pick logged 281 yards and two touchdowns.