Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Reason For Firing Dan Quinn

The Atlanta Falcons made the second head coach and general manager firing of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday night.

Atlanta has officially parted ways with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The Falcons’ decision to fire their head coach and general manager came less than a week after the Houston Texans parted ways with head coach and GM Bill O’Brien.

This will likely not be the last firings of the season. Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions and Adam Gase of the New York Jets are both on the hot seat a little more than a month into the season, too.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discussed on Monday the decision to fire Quinn and Dimitroff. He had a brutally honest explanation.

“It’s called lack of winning,” he said bluntly.

The Falcons are off to an 0-5 start this season and the team has failed to contend since losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on a media call, asked specifically what he wants fixed: "It's called lack of winning." Adds it's not just about the 0-5 start, "it's a response to three-and-a-half years, post-Super Bowl." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 12, 2020

The Falcons will now be led by interim head coach Raheem Morris, who is taking over for Quinn. Morris was the head coach in Tampa Bay from 2009-11. He’s been an assistant coach for the Falcons since 2015.

Atlanta is set to begin the post-Dan Quinn era on Sunday against Minnesota.