Falcons Have Made A Decision On Hayden Hurst

Yesterday, Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst was ruled out for tonight’s games against the New England Patriots. Now on Thursday, the team has taken this injury designation a step further.

Hurst has now been placed on the injured reserve with an ankle issue, meaning he’ll miss at least the next three games.

In conjunction with this move, the Falcons have elevated practice squad TE Parker Hesse to the active roster, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Falcons placed TE Hayden Hurst on Injured Reserve, while elevating TE Parker Hesse from the practice squad. Hurst has an ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

After serving as Atlanta’s lead tight end option in 2020, Hurst has taken a backseat to rookie first-round pick Kyle Pitts. Prior to his ankle injury suffered during last week’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the fourth-year TE had logged 20 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown on the season.

With Hurst out, even more of the receiving load will fall on Pitts. Through the first nine games of his NFL career, the former Florida Gator standout leads the Falcons in targets (64), receptions (40) and receiving yards (606).

Hesse has appeared in two games for the Falcons this year, but has yet to record a single stat.

Atlanta will kickoff against the Patriots tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.