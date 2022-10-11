Falcons Player Breaks Silence On Controversial Tom Brady Hit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The new roughing-the-passer rule reared its ugly head multiple times during Week 5 of the NFL season.

It all started on Sunday when Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for the penalty after he sacked Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter. It looked like a regular sack, but head referee Jerome Boger didn't see it that way.

This gave the Bucs an automatic first down which allowed them to run out the clock and escape with a 21-15 win.

Jarrett didn't speak to the media directly after the loss since he was likely super upset, but he did discuss the play on 680-AM The Fan out of Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

"I'm not saying that it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to go win the game," Jarrett said. "If it's costing people games, it's going to cost people's livelihoods, it's costing people opportunity. You never know who will go down and make a crazy play. When people watch it to be entertained, they love to see some game-winning drives, and then when you do it the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating because you did follow the rules."

A similar situation occurred during the Raiders-Chiefs game on Monday night. Chris Jones was assessed a roughing-the-passer penalty after he strip-sacked Derek Carr and fell on the ball.

Instead of the Chiefs getting the ball back, the Raiders were able to get an automatic first down.

Hopefully, the league will be able to change the rule at some point.