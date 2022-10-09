Falcons Player Declined To Speak With Reporters About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was miffed following his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Falcons lost by six, 21-15, and they also got screwed toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Jarrett was rushing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and ended up sacking normally before a flag was called. For some reason, Jarrett got called for roughing the passer even though it was a normal sack.

Here's a replay of the sack:

This was likely the main reason for why Jarrett declined to speak with reporters following the loss. He probably didn't want to say anything stupid.

Jerome Boger, the ref who made the call, actually defended it following the game. He was asked about it and said that Brady was "unnecessarily thrown to the ground."

We'll have to see if the league agrees with Boger once a potential statement is released.