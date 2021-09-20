NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position.

Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia and Georgia, is reportedly being released this week.

The Falcons will reportedly be signing a new replacement.

“The Falcons are expected to waive former Georgia punter Cameron Nizialek this week and sign a replacement after Nizialek had two costly shanked punts in the game,” he reports.

The Falcons are expected to waive former Georgia punter Cameron Nizialek this week and sign a replacement after Nizialek had two costly shanked punts in the game, a source told @TheAthletic — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) September 20, 2021

Nizialek had a pretty rough performance in Week 2.

The Falcons punter averaged 39.3 yards on four punts in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. He had two pretty bad shanks, as well.

As Pro Football Talk notes, the second shank was especially costly:

In the first half, Nizialek had a 30-yard punt to the Tampa Bay 36. That one didn’t cost the Falcons as the Bucs fumbled it back to the Falcons. Nizialek’s second shank, though, proved very costly. The Falcons had closed to within 28-25 with 11:01 remaining when Nizialek’s punt went only 33 yards to the Atlanta 43. Three plays later, the Bucs were in the end zone.

The Falcons dropped to 0-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss. Atlanta is scheduled to take on the Giants in Week 3.