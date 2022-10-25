Falcons Release Former 2nd-Round Pick

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have released former second-round draft pick Marlon Davidson.

The team announced their decision to waive the third-year defensive lineman after a roster move on Tuesday.

Plagued by injuries in his first two NFL seasons, Davidson took the field for just 19 total games during his time in Atlanta. The former 47th overall pick out of Auburn logged 29 tackles, one sack and one interception (a pick-six on Tom Brady late last season).

He suffered yet another knee injury during training camp this year, putting him on injured reserve since Week 1.

In addition to the release of Davidson, the Falcons also waived linebacker Jordan Brailford and signed cornerback Thakarius Keyes to the practice squad.

The Falcons will face off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 8 matchup on Sunday.