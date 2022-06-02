Falcons Release Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons made a few notable roster moves on Thursday morning. Most notably, the NFC South franchise has released a veteran offensive lineman.

The Falcons have released offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. The move was made to make room for wide receiver Cameron Baston.

Coward was an undrafted free agent signing by the Chicago Bears back in 2017. He spent the first three years of his NFL career in Chicago before joining the Steelers in 2021.

The veteran offensive lineman was signed by the Falcons in January of this year. The organization has since released him to make room for Baston.

Baston, meanwhile, already has connections to new Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Atlanta has the latest on its newest wide receiver signing, via a press release:

The Falcons have signed wide receiver and return specialist Cameron Batson, the organization announced on Thursday. Batson comes to Atlanta from the Titans organization. Tennessee signed Batson as an undrafted free agent in 2018. At the time, Arthur Smith was the Titans' tight ends coach and Marcus Mariota was the starting quarterback. Smith was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Batson's first league catch was thrown to him by Mariota in 2018.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are in the midst of off-season training.