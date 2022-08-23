Falcons Released 2 Veteran Wide Receivers On Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline.

Neither player was able to make it through the preseason despite some seriously-lacking wide receiver depth on the Falcons' roster.

Tate, a former seventh-round pick, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent much of the 2021 season on the injured reserve with a calf injury. He signed with the Falcons back in March.

Allison was picked up by the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in 2016. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Detroit Lions practice roster after opting out of the 2020 COVID-19 season. He signed with Atlanta in May.

The Falcons' starting wide receiver unit is expected to feature first-round rookie Drake London, former Raider Bryan Edwards and fourth-year veteran Olamide Zaccheaus. KhaDarel Hodge and Damiere Byrd will serve as key backups.

Second-year star tight end Kyle Pitts will also serve a major role in the Falcons' receiving game.