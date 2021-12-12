Falcons Released Veteran Running Back On Saturday

The Atlanta Falcons released a veteran running back on Saturday.

Wayne Gallman, a 27-year-old running back, was waived by the NFC South franchise on Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

The veteran NFL running back has been in the league since 2017. Gallman, who was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson in 2017, has played for the Giants and the 49ers.

Gallman spent time on both the 49ers and the Falcons this season. He was officially waived by Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Gallman has 1,548 career rushing yards and 519 career receiving yards. He has 11 career touchdowns.

The Falcons are 5-7 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.