Falcons Sign Running Back Following Their Injury Loss

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Running back Caleb Huntley played a pretty key role in the Falcons 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

And with Cordarrelle Patterson heading to the IR on Monday, Atlanta is officially signing Huntley to the team's active roster from the practice squad.

The Falcons announced the move on Twitter.

Huntley ran the ball 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's first win of the season after making his regular season debut in Week 2.

The undrafted back out of Ball State spent all of last season on the Falcons practice squad waiting for an opportunity to contribute.

Now the 24-year-old figures to be a big part of the team's rushing attack while Patterson nurses a knee injury over the next four weeks.