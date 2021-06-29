The Spun

Falcons Have Signed Kyle Pitts To His Rookie Contract

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts celebrates a touchdown. He is an elite 2021 NFL Draft prospect.GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons have signed incoming tight end Kyle Pitts to his rookie deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

The No. 4 overall 2021 draft pick has penned a fully-guaranteed, four-year, $32.9 million contract. This figure sets the record amount for guaranteed money at the TE position in NFL history.

The team was able to pay this hefty sum with the cap space freed up by the recent trade of Julio Jones to Tennessee.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 245 lbs, Pitts has an almost unprecedented combination of size, speed and athleticism in his arsenal. Recording 770 yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games with the Florida Gators this past season, the unanimous first-team All-American earned his spot as one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. At No. 4 overall, the highly-touted TE was the first non-quarterback selected in the draft.

ProFootballFocus has Pitts as the highest graded incoming tight end in NFL history (96.2). And with these unprecedented rankings come some lofty expectations.

The Falcons will immediately look to Pitts as a primary offensive weapon in 2021.

With Pitts’ signing, Atlanta has now signed each of its nine draftees from the 2021 class.


