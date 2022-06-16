Falcons Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman On Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming training camp. Among the most recent additions is a veteran offensive lineman hoping to revive his career.

On Thursday, the Falcons announced the signing of offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison along with defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. Both attended Atlanta's recent minicamp as trialists.

Harrison is the more interesting of the two players given his extensive experience. He has not played since the 2019 NFL season with the New York Jets.

Harrison spent the 2020 season with the Buffalo Bills but didn't play. He spent last season with the New York Giants and also didn't play in any games.

Jonotthan Harrison went undrafted out of Florida in 2014 and signed with the Indianapolis Colts that year. He quickly made an impact, starting 10 games at center as a rookie.

In three years with the Colts, Harrison started 23 of 44 games. He parlayed that success into a contract with the New York Jets, where he started 19 of 40 games between 2017 and 2019.

Harrison was released after the 2019 season and has not seen the field since though. At 31 years old and after two years out of the NFL, he won't get many more chances to score an NFL contract.

Will Jonotthan Harrison make the Atlanta Falcons' final 53-man roster, or will he be cut before the season?