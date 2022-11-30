Falcons Star Is Out For The Year After Unfortunate Injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to have their best offensive weapon for the rest of the 2022 season.

According to head coach Arthur Smith, star tight end Kyle Pitts is out for the remainder of the season.

Pitts was put on injured reserve last Monday, so it's no surprise that he's done for the season. When a player is placed on IR, he has to miss a minimum of four games.

Pitts got hurt during the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 20. An MRI revealed that he suffered a torn MCL and that it would require surgery.

He was on the field for over 20 snaps during that game and finished with three receptions for 43 yards. He'll finish his 2022 campaign with 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker Hesse will now be the starting tight end for the remainder of the season.