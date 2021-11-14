Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D.

Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet.

When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3 lead, the Falcons social media team sent this out.

“Yeah, yeah. We know,” the tweet read.

Better to get out in front of it, no?

The Falcons have failed to get anything going through the games first 30 minutes. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is shutting down his former team down on offense.

The Cowboys defense has held Atlanta QB Matt Ryan to just 5-12 passing for 66 yards. Meanwhile, things haven’t been much better on the ground.

Falcons backs have only rushed for 31 yards through one half, and 25 of those are from former wideout Cordarelle Patterson.

Dan Quinn and the Cowboys up … 28-3 on Atlanta. https://t.co/usnbTI5BcA — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 14, 2021

Atlanta will have to claw to get back in this one. That said, they know their former coach has a history with giving up big leads.

It could be an interesting one in Arlington this afternoon. In last year’s matchup, the Cowboys famously rallied from a 20-point first quarter deficit.

Can the Falcons do them one better?