Falcons Will Be Without Star Corner On Thursday Night

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be missing a key player from their defense on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

Star cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will miss his third-straight game. The team has also ruled out safety Erik Harris and quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Terrell has played in seven games so far, totaling 29 tackles (20 solo), one fumble recovery, and five passes defended.

Before this injury, he had only missed three combined games over the previous two seasons.

His best individual season came in 2021 when he racked up 81 total tackles (52 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and 16 passes defended.

Rashad Fenton is set to get another start in Terrell's place.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.