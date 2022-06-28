Family Of Bills Owner Kim Pegula Releases Update On Her Status

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula on the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, the Pegula family revealed that Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula was receiving some medical care after unexpected health issues popped up.

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the statement read. "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side."

After two weeks of waiting to hear more, the family released a new statement. Kim is reportedly progressing well from the health issues, according to the statement.

"Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue," the statement said. "We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."

It's good to hear that Kim is doing well following what was a very concerning statement from the family two weeks ago.

Hopefully her recovery continues to progress in a positive direction.