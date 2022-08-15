Family Of Legendary College Basketball Coach Releases Statement

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 19: A detailed view of an Under Armour basketball as the Princeton Tigers play the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Royal Farms Arena on December 19, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Maryland Terrapins won, 82-61.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The college basketball world lost a beloved member on Monday.

Pete Carril, Hall of Famer and former Princeton Tigers coach who created the famed "Princeton Offense," passed away at the age of 92.

Carril coached at the Ivy League university for 29 years, winning 514 games, 13 conference championships and appearing in 11 NCAA Tournaments.

His family released a statement on the matter:

The Carril family is sad to report that Coach Peter J. Carril passed away peacefully this morning. We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days.

"Princeton Basketball and Princeton Athletics will have further tributes to Coach Carril in the days and weeks to come," the school said.

Carril's teams left an indelible mark on college basketball with their upsets and near-upsets in March Madness; often outsmarting their more physically gifted opponents.

"Anybody can coach basketball. I can tell you that right now. It's not that hard to know about a pick-and-roll, a back-pick, the shuffle-cut, I mean, it's not that hard," Carril said after he retired. "But what is hard is to see how to develop something, to have an idea how your team is going to play. And that comes under the header of thinking."

An incredible basketball life, Pete Carril's contributions to the game won't soon be forgotten.