Famous Celebrity Trainer Is Reportedly Dead At 53

A famous celebrity trainer has reportedly died at the age of 53.

According to TMZ Sports, a prominent trainer died at the age of 53 on Thanksgiving.

Eric Fleishman, AKA "Eric The Trainer," tragically died over the holiday this weekend.

"Eric served as a personal trainer to many big stars in TV, movies and the music industry, working with everyone from Def Leppard, Journey, Fall Out Boy, and Nickelback to Kirstie Alley, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ethan Suplee and Jason Priestley, amongst many others.

Many of his celeb clients also counted Eric as a friend," TMZ Sports reported.

Our thoughts are with Eric's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace