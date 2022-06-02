Fan Favorite Helmet Is Coming Back: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are going old school with throwback red helmets.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they'll pay homage to the helmets worn from 1966 to 1969 by wearing them in Week 6's home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

As shown off by cornerback A.J. Terrell in a video shared on the team's Twitter page, the red helmets feature a gold stripe across the middle with a white and black trim.

Fans are excited to see an old favorite recirculate. In fact, many people want the Falcons to wear the red helmets more than once.

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't resist mocking a team expected to finish among the NFL's worst after trading long-time franchise quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Falcons finished 7-10 last season, but they had the league's fifth-worst point differential (-146). They're highly likely to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

But at least they'll receive a uniform upgrade while hosting the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16.