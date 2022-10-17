Fan Reportedly Kicked Out Of Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys Game
An NFL fan got kicked out of Sunday night's Cowboys-Eagles game before the opening snap took place.
According to Calvin Watkins, a fan jumped onto the field during pregame introductions and was escorted out of the stadium.
That's definitely one way to waste a ticket to the game of the week!
This fan will also likely be banned from attending games in Philadelphia (and perhaps the entire NFL) for the next little while.
So far, he's missed a low-scoring game as both teams didn't score a single point in the first quarter. That said, the Eagles are driving and look poised to break the tie when the second quarter begins.
You can watch the rest of this game on NBC.