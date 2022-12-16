Fan Reveals What He Said To Draymond Green Before Being Ejected

Nearly 48 hours ago, a fan was ejected from a game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Warriors star Draymond Green was seen jawing with the fan behind the basket while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot free throws. Minutes later, he approached the officials about having the fan removed from the game.

After the game, Green claimed the fan said "some threatening things to my life." Well, the fan has a different story.

Here's what he said, via the New York Post:

“I said, ‘Draymond, we giving you a pass.’ He said, ‘What pass?’ I said, ‘Man, we giving you a pass.’ He said, ‘You ain’t s–t. What pass?’ I said, ‘Man, we giving you a pass,’” Shane said on the “KJ Live” podcast. “Evidently, he was ready for it. He was waiting for that to happen. He blew it out of proportion, actually. I don’t know how he could take that as a threat.”

Unless audio of the conversation from the fan's side leaked, it's impossible to know who is telling the truth here.

In the end, the fan was ejected and the Warriors lost the game.