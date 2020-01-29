Millions of photos of Kobe Bryant were captured over the course of his life. The final one might have been taken by a young fan on Saturday afternoon.

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in the fatal accident.

Brady Smigiel, 13, captured a blurry selfie with Bryant on Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy.

It might be the final photo taken of the iconic NBA star.

CNN.com had some details on the young fan’s meeting with Bryant:

On Saturday, Kobe was at the Mamba Academy to coach Gianna’s team, the Lady Mambas, which was also competing in the Mamba Cup. After Gianna’s first game, which her team lost 46-29 to Cyfair Nikecoop 2024, Brady came forward and asked Kobe for a selfie. “He said Kobe was ‘mad they lost’ and wouldn’t take a pic but gave him knuckles,” Smigiel said.

Kobe reportedly told Brady “we’ll get a better pic tomorrow” when he saw him on Sunday.

The helicopter was reportedly heading to the Mamba Academy on Sunday more for more games. Gianna’s team was scheduled to play at noon and 2 p.m.

Kobe’s second-oldest daughter had become an avid basketball player. She and her dad were often spotted sitting courtside at NBA and WNBA games. Gianna, known as Gigi, had said she wanted to play at UConn and then play professionally.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Sunday’s awful tragedy.