Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the defense of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.

Of course, that led to plenty of questions from fans.

"Raise your hand if your dad has called because he 'can’t get get the game to work,'" ESPN reporter Kevin Seifert said.

Even NFL players aren't sure where to find the game.

"What channel the game on?" Rams player AJ Rose Jr asked.

Those with Prime Video can tune into the game. To those without it, sorry.