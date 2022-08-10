Fans Are Already Obsessed With Dan Campbell On Hard Knocks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has the perfect personality for HBO's hit docuseries Hard Knocks.

The first episode of this year's season featuring Campbell's Detroit Lions aired just moments ago — and the NFL world is already loving the second-year franchise leader.

Campbell, the colorful leader of the NFL's underdog organization, has already endeared himself to fans around the league.

Take a look at the overwhelmingly-positive reaction from fans on social media.

"I’ve never loved a HC so much! Dan Campbell is the f**king man. #HardKnocks," one fan wrote.

"Are there Dan Campbell jerseys available? This guy is incredible. #MCDC #HardKnocks," another added.

"Add Dan Campbell to the list of people you’d want to accompany you in a zombie apocalypse," another said.

Campbell, a former tight end for the Lions, took over as the team's head coach prior to the 2021 season. In his first year, he led the Detroit franchise to a 3-13-1 record. Despite a disappointing Year 1, there's an overwhelming sense of optimism heading into his second year as the Lions' leader.

What do you think of Campbell as an NFL head coach?