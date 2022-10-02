Fans Are Convinced Prominent SEC Coach Is Trying To Get Himself Fired

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery.

The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.

Is coach trying to get fired?

Others on social media chimed after the tough Tigers turnover in the redzone.

"Buyout and move back to Boise," tweeted Kevin Wade.

"Many people are saying it!" another replied.

"Why is Kyle Shanahan calling plays for Auburn with a home game Monday night??" a Niners fan asked.

"May as well rip the band aid off and get paid to go away," another commented.

Another rough night at Jordan-Hare.