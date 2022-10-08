Fans Are Crushing Colin Cowherd For What He's Telling Oklahoma Players

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

FS1 radio host and noted USC homer Colin Cowherd couldn't help but try to kick the Oklahoma Sooners while they were down following massive 49-0 blowout loss to rival Texas on Saturday.

Brent Venables' squad was non-competitive in the Red River beatdown, with Cowherd doing some more recruiting for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Tweeting, "The transfer portal was created for this Oklahoma mess. Talented kids gotta upgrade soon as they can. Be the best they can be. Could I suggest heading…West. #FightOn."

Fans didn't want to hear it on social media.

"This is exactly what the transfer portal is not supposed to be…" one user replied.

"So Lincoln can leave them high and dry a second time?" another asked. "Dudes a snake."

"Unbiased though," another commented.

"To think I used to respect this clown."

Oklahoma falls to 3-3 with the loss and it's not expected to get much easier over the next four or so weeks.