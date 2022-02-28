The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Are Crushing HBO Max On Sunday Evening

HBO Max on Sunday night.BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Tony Goncalves, Chief Executive Officer of Otter Media, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Streaming can have its downsides…

Sunday night, HBO is airing the season finale of Euphoria, the hit show by Zendaya. Unfortunately, not everyone was able to watch it on time.

Fans across the country took to social media on Sunday evening to complain about the HBO Max streaming platform, which apparently was not working well for everyone.

Euphoria is one of the most popular shows to air on HBO in recent years, so it’s not surprising to see this many people attempting to watch the season finale.

Hopefully the apparent issues on HBO Max will be figured out soon.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.