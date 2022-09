MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal yells and gestures on the field before the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 10, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was a tough Saturday to be a Miami Hurricane fan and an even tougher one to be head coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal was already taking his lumps on social media when the Canes were down at the half. When the game went final and Middle Tennessee won by two touchdowns it got even uglier.

Fans let their feelings be known on Twitter.

Happy birthday, coach.