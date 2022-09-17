Skip to main content
91
New Articles

Fans Are Crushing UCLA For Celebrating Close Win Over South Alabama

The UCLA Bruins celebrate after sacking Jamie Sheriff of South Alabama after Sheriff faked a field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Carl Jones Jr. #35 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates with teammate Gabriel Murphy #11 after sacking Jamie Sheriff #11 of the South Alabama Jaguars after Sheriff faked a field goal attempt during the second half at Rose Bowl on September 17, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

If the Rose Bowl crowd didn't say enough about the state of UCLA football, their celebration of a one-point win over South Alabama did.

It took an ill-conceived fake field goal attempt to give the Bruins a chance to win, but after the game you would've thought they won the Pac-12 championship.

Fans came for UCLA after peeping their locker room celebration.

"To be fair, this might end up their biggest win of the season," tweeted a USC football account.

"That's sad," an FSU fan said.

"Extremely high standards in Westwood," another commented.

"Do they realize it was SOUTH Alabama," asked a college football podcast.

"Have some pride lmao."

Colorado's up next.