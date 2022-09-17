Fans Are Crushing UCLA For Celebrating Close Win Over South Alabama
If the Rose Bowl crowd didn't say enough about the state of UCLA football, their celebration of a one-point win over South Alabama did.
It took an ill-conceived fake field goal attempt to give the Bruins a chance to win, but after the game you would've thought they won the Pac-12 championship.
Fans came for UCLA after peeping their locker room celebration.
"To be fair, this might end up their biggest win of the season," tweeted a USC football account.
"That's sad," an FSU fan said.
"Extremely high standards in Westwood," another commented.
"Do they realize it was SOUTH Alabama," asked a college football podcast.
"Have some pride lmao."
Colorado's up next.