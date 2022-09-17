Fans Are Crushing UCLA For Celebrating Close Win Over South Alabama

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Carl Jones Jr. #35 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates with teammate Gabriel Murphy #11 after sacking Jamie Sheriff #11 of the South Alabama Jaguars after Sheriff faked a field goal attempt during the second half at Rose Bowl on September 17, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

If the Rose Bowl crowd didn't say enough about the state of UCLA football, their celebration of a one-point win over South Alabama did.

It took an ill-conceived fake field goal attempt to give the Bruins a chance to win, but after the game you would've thought they won the Pac-12 championship.

Fans came for UCLA after peeping their locker room celebration.

"To be fair, this might end up their biggest win of the season," tweeted a USC football account.

"That's sad," an FSU fan said.

"Extremely high standards in Westwood," another commented.

"Do they realize it was SOUTH Alabama," asked a college football podcast.

"Have some pride lmao."

Colorado's up next.