Fans Are Feeling Bad For 1 NFL Team This Weekend
The Houston Texans haven't had a lot to cheer about this season.
Heading into Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the dominant Kansas City Chiefs, that lack of hope is at an all-time high.
The 1-11-1 Texans will be without several key players in Sunday's game.
Here's the list of OUT players for Houston:
- RB Dameon Pierce (ankle)
- WR Nico Collins (foot)
- WR Brandin Cooks (calf)
- CB Steven Nelson (foot)
- CB Derek Stingley (hamstring)
- DT Taylor Stallworth (calf)
- OG Kenyon Green (ankle)
The NFL world is prepping for a brutal outing against the Chiefs in Week 15.
"Chiefs might score 50 against the Texans," one fan wrote.
"Texans have a long, talented inactive list," another said.
"Can we forfeit?" another asked.
The Chiefs are currently listed as 14-point favorites over the Texans, despite the game being played in Houston.
Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.