Fans Are Feeling Bad For 1 NFL Team This Weekend

A view of the Texans stadium with an American flag on the field.

The Houston Texans haven't had a lot to cheer about this season.

Heading into Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the dominant Kansas City Chiefs, that lack of hope is at an all-time high.

The 1-11-1 Texans will be without several key players in Sunday's game.

Here's the list of OUT players for Houston:

  • RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) 
  • WR Nico Collins (foot) 
  • WR Brandin Cooks (calf) 
  • CB Steven Nelson (foot) 
  • CB Derek Stingley (hamstring)
  •  DT Taylor Stallworth (calf) 
  • OG Kenyon Green (ankle)

The NFL world is prepping for a brutal outing against the Chiefs in Week 15.

"Chiefs might score 50 against the Texans," one fan wrote.

"Texans have a long, talented inactive list," another said.

"Can we forfeit?" another asked.

The Chiefs are currently listed as 14-point favorites over the Texans, despite the game being played in Houston.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.