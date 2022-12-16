Fans Are Feeling Bad For 1 NFL Team This Weekend

The Houston Texans haven't had a lot to cheer about this season.

Heading into Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the dominant Kansas City Chiefs, that lack of hope is at an all-time high.

The 1-11-1 Texans will be without several key players in Sunday's game.

Here's the list of OUT players for Houston:

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle)

WR Nico Collins (foot)

WR Brandin Cooks (calf)

CB Steven Nelson (foot)

CB Derek Stingley (hamstring)

DT Taylor Stallworth (calf)

OG Kenyon Green (ankle)

The NFL world is prepping for a brutal outing against the Chiefs in Week 15.

"Chiefs might score 50 against the Texans," one fan wrote.

"Texans have a long, talented inactive list," another said.

"Can we forfeit?" another asked.

The Chiefs are currently listed as 14-point favorites over the Texans, despite the game being played in Houston.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.