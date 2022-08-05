Fans Are Furious Over The Jaguars-Raiders Weather Delay

The first preseason game of the year was supposed to kick off by now but mother nature had other ideas.

The Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame game in Canton was supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET, but that isn't happening due to a severe thunderstorm.

NFL fans are upset about this since they've been waiting six long months for football. to come back.

"Nothing quite like the first NFL game of the season having a weather delay before kickoff," Cody Roark tweeted.

"Only the Jaguars would have a rain delay when they have a nationally televised game," another fan said.

The game is expected to start at 8:40 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by NBC.