Fans Are Impressed With J.J. McCarthy's Performance Today

Former five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy didn't get the start for Michigan's season-opener on Saturday, but fans are liking what they're seeing from the sophomore QB in relief of Cade McNamara.

Right after taking over for the senior signal-caller, McCarthy housed a read option to to break the game open even further:

The college football world talked about his performance on social media.

"Michigan fans are gonna wanna see some more J.J. McCarthy," said the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"[J.J. McCarthy] Stock," tweeted Tom Fornelli.

"J.J. McCarthy’s third snap of the day results in a 20 yard TD run," tweeted On3 Sports.

"It's crystal clear that [J.J. McCarthy] is Michigan's best option at QB," said Brad Crawford. "He's a chunk play waiting to happen and can move the sticks on the money down. And that's not a knock on Cade McNamara, the other guy is just different."

Michigan finds itself up 44-7 on Colorado State.