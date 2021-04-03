Fans Are Loving Davion Mitchell’s Performance Against Houston

Just as they’ve done all season, star guard Davion Mitchell and the Baylor Bears absolutely dominated in the first final Four matchup of the day.

Claiming a massive 78-58 victory in the contest, Mitchell and his squad put a beat down on the No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars Saturday evening. No. 45 put on an offensive-facilitating show — dropping 12 points and 11 assists for an impressive double-double. His 11 assists are a school record for a game in the NCAA Tournament.

As the icing on the cake of a perfectly executed first half for the Bears, Mitchell drained a mean step-back three at the buzzer.

Putting his best foot forward on the big stage, college basketball fans across the country reacted to Mitchell’s stellar performance.

🗣 "BOOOOOOOM" Davion Mitchell put the exclamation point on @BaylorMBB's first half. 💪 #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/XoQfYbRkW2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Davion Mitchell has set a school record in the NCAA Tournament with 10 assists (and counting) today. #FinalFour #MarchMadness — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) April 3, 2021

Davion Mitchell could end up going higher than Jalen Suggs in the draft — Vineet Singal (@vineetsingal) April 3, 2021

Davion Mitchell is a great passer — Slim (@pookiesson) April 3, 2021

Baylor men’s finna take it all that’s it i said it they cannot be stopped Gonzaga ain’t got nun on Baylor got Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell them together sheesh 🔥🔥 — LexLex🤑💰💸 (@Shawttylex) April 3, 2021

need a Davion Mitchell jersey stat — Kyle Wilson (@Kyle_DucksFan_W) April 3, 2021

Davion Mitchell, deservedly named NCAA Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week, demonstrates his instincts and quickness off the ball defensively here. Finishes the play with a beautiful pass on the slip on the other end. Complete defensive guard. pic.twitter.com/C0U8Z4RGqT — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) April 3, 2021

As one of the premier players in college basketball right now, Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 assists per game on his dominant Baylor squad. Matched up with MaCio Teague and Jared Butler (team-high 17 points tonight), Mitchell and Co. make up the most dangerous back court in the NCAA.

Currently projected as a top-15 NBA lottery pick, Mitchell’s stock will only rise after tonight’s incredible performance.

Baylor will go on to play the winner of Gonzaga and UCLA in the NCAA Tournament national championship game.