Fans Are Loving Davion Mitchell’s Performance Against Houston

Dejon Jarreau guarded by Davion Mithchell.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: DeJon Jarreau #3 of the Houston Cougars dribbles against Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears in the first half during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Just as they’ve done all season, star guard Davion Mitchell and the Baylor Bears absolutely dominated in the first final Four matchup of the day.

Claiming a massive 78-58 victory in the contest, Mitchell and his squad put a beat down on the No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars Saturday evening. No. 45 put on an offensive-facilitating show — dropping 12 points and 11 assists for an impressive double-double. His 11 assists are a school record for a game in the NCAA Tournament.

As the icing on the cake of a perfectly executed first half for the Bears, Mitchell drained a mean step-back three at the buzzer.

Putting his best foot forward on the big stage, college basketball fans across the country reacted to Mitchell’s stellar performance.

As one of the premier players in college basketball right now, Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 assists per game on his dominant Baylor squad. Matched up with MaCio Teague and Jared Butler (team-high 17 points tonight), Mitchell and Co. make up the most dangerous back court in the NCAA.

Currently projected as a top-15 NBA lottery pick, Mitchell’s stock will only rise after tonight’s incredible performance.

Baylor will go on to play the winner of Gonzaga and UCLA in the NCAA Tournament national championship game.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.