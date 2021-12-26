Look: Fans Are Loving The Weather For Today’s Bears-Seahawks Game

Now this is what December football is all about. On Sunday, fans were loving the scene in Seattle. FOX Sports NFL‘s Twitter handle shared a clip of the snow-covered field in the Pacific Northwest. Where the Bears and Seahawks are preparing for a legitimate snow game just a day after Christmas.

The scene in Seattle for Bears vs. Seahawks today 😮 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/t8uBEdrCx4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 26, 2021

“Had to do a double take,” one fan commented. “This is in Seattle.”

Had to do a double take. This is in Seattle. https://t.co/3WKSpxki7D — Pac 12 fight Club (@PacFight) December 26, 2021

“THIS GAME NEED TO BE ON NATIONAL TV, Y’ALL!” another added in all-caps.

THIS GAME NEEDS TO BE ON NATIONAL TV, Y'ALL! https://t.co/G7j6S7xy16 — Doug "Bear" Hazard (@BearlyDoug) December 26, 2021

“Take the Under” joked another.

“Should be fun to watch!” another fan tweeted.

Should be fun to watch! https://t.co/zKXBSN9i6f — Mike Fiechtner (@mikefiechtner) December 26, 2021

It’s sure to be an interesting one in Seattle this afternoon. The Bears and Seahawks kickoff at 4:05 PM ET. Although both teams are essentially eliminated from playoff content, NFL fans love a good snow game.

Something about the snow just calls back to those childhood backyard football games for those who grew up in a cold weather town.

We’ll see if either team can nab a win for pride’s sake they get things started in Week 16’s middle window.